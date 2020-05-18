Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry discusses joint activities with Energy Charter officials

By Trend





With the organizational support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, a videoconference between Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak, and Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Vice-Chair of the International Energy Charter Conference Samir Valiyev has been held, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The meeting was organized to address issues raised by the organization during the presidency of Azerbaijan at the International Energy Charter Conference in 2020.

During the videoconference, the parties exchanged views on the technical organization of the 31st Meeting of the Energy Charter Conference entitled "Energy Efficiency for All: Innovation and Investment", which is scheduled to be held in Baku on December 16-17, 2020.

They also assessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organization’s activities in 2020 and reviewed the current state of modernization of the International Energy Charter Treaty.

The parties discussed organizational issues including approval of documents and conduct of the meetings of the groups on modernization, implementation, management and strategy.

High-rank representatives of the International Energy Charter and relevant structural divisions of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry also took part in the videoconference.