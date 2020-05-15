AZAL repatriates 197 citizens from Kyiv

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) airlifted 197 citizens via a charter flight from Kyiv to Baku on May 14, the company’s press-service reported.

As reported, all arriving passenger obligatory have been quarantined.

AZAL operates charter flights to airlift citizens in accordance with the plan defined by the Task Forces under the Cabinet of Ministers.

As reported earlier, all measures are being taken to repatriate citizens from abroad.

So far, 20,000 Azerbaijanis have been airlifted from foreign countries due to COVID-19 crisis.

The citizens who registered on the portal “I am going home” were airlifted by plane from Moscow to Azerbaijan and 94 citizens were repatriated from Iran on May 5. Furthermore, on May 7, 212 citizens were airlifted to Azerbaijan by two charter flights from Istanbul, 50 citizens from Tashkent and 52 citizens from Riga on May 8. On May 12, Azerbaijani students were airlifted to Azerbaijan by charter flight from Moscow, as well as 124 people from Minsk.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and since April 5, residents are required to obtain SMS permits to leave their homes.

As of May 15, Azerbaijan has registered 2,879 COVID-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths so far. The total number of recovered patients is 1,833.



