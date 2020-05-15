TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price in Azerbaijan for May 15

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on May 15 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 31.51 manat and amounted to 2,942.641 manat per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.9238 manat and amounted to 27.2595 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 7.54 manat and amounted to 1,310.641 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium also grew by 1.708 manat and amounted to 3,134.63 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

May 15, 2020

May 14, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,942.641

2,911.131

Silver

XAG

27.2595

26.3357

Platinum

XPT

1,310.641

1,303.101

Palladium

XPD

3,134.63

3,132.922


Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 15)

