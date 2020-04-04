Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 42.4048 manat ($24.9) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,725 manat ($1,602).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
March 23
-
March 30
2,750.855
March 24-25
-
March 31
2,744.8115
March 26-27
-
April 1
2,696.1915
March 27-28
-
April 2
2,693.973
March 29
2,767.8635
April 3
2,741.4625
Average weekly
2,767.8635
Average weekly
2,725.4587
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.58984 manat (3 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.00616 manat ($14.1).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
March 23
-
March 30
23.8076
March 24-25
-
March 31
23.9985
March 26-27
-
April 1
23.9271
March 27-28
-
April 2
23.7946
March 29
24.596
April 3
24.503
Average weekly
24.596
Average weekly
24.00616
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 30.4024 manat ($17.8).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,235 manat ($726.4).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
March 23
-
March 30
1,226.465
March 24-25
-
March 31
1,241.629
March 26-27
-
April 1
1,239.436
March 27-28
-
April 2
1,227.094
March 29
1,266.109
April 3
1,235.2965
Average weekly
1,266.109
Average weekly
1,235.7066
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 142.755 manat ($83.9).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,893 manat ($2,290).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
March 23
-
March 30
3,896.1875
March 24-25
-
March 31
3,990.223
March 26-27
-
April 1
4,003.8995
March 27-28
-
April 2
3,874.8355
March 29
3,851.129
April 3
3,814.29
Average weekly
3,851.129
Average weekly
3,893.884
There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 20 through March 28 due to the Novruz holiday.