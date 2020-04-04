TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

04 April 2020 [17:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 42.4048 manat ($24.9) in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,725 manat ($1,602).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

March 23

-

March 30

2,750.855

March 24-25

-

March 31

2,744.8115

March 26-27

-

April 1

2,696.1915

March 27-28

-

April 2

2,693.973

March 29

2,767.8635

April 3

2,741.4625

Average weekly

2,767.8635

Average weekly

2,725.4587

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.58984 manat (3 cents).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.00616 manat ($14.1).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

March 23

-

March 30

23.8076

March 24-25

-

March 31

23.9985

March 26-27

-

April 1

23.9271

March 27-28

-

April 2

23.7946

March 29

24.596

April 3

24.503

Average weekly

24.596

Average weekly

24.00616

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 30.4024 manat ($17.8).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,235 manat ($726.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

March 23

-

March 30

1,226.465

March 24-25

-

March 31

1,241.629

March 26-27

-

April 1

1,239.436

March 27-28

-

April 2

1,227.094

March 29

1,266.109

April 3

1,235.2965

Average weekly

1,266.109

Average weekly

1,235.7066

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 142.755 manat ($83.9).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,893 manat ($2,290).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

March 23

-

March 30

3,896.1875

March 24-25

-

March 31

3,990.223

March 26-27

-

April 1

4,003.8995

March 27-28

-

April 2

3,874.8355

March 29

3,851.129

April 3

3,814.29

Average weekly

3,851.129

Average weekly

3,893.884

There were days off in Azerbaijan from March 20 through March 28 due to the Novruz holiday.

