Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
March 9
1.7
March 16
1.7
March 10
1.7
March 17
1.7
March 11
1.7
March 18
1.7
March 12
1.7
March 19
1.7
March 13
1.7
March 20
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0448 manat (1.9 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8748 manat which is a decrease by 2.3 percent.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
March 9
1.9092
March 16
1.8927
March 10
1.9332
March 17
1.9003
March 11
1.9284
March 18
1.8754
March 12
1.9201
March 19
1.8528
March 13
1.9074
March 20
1.8528
Average weekly
1.9196
Average weekly
1.8748
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0016 manat (1.6 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0220 manat which is a decrease by 6.77 percent.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
March 9
0.0251
March 16
0.0233
March 10
0.0232
March 17
0.0229
March 11
0.0241
March 18
0.0226
March 12
0.0231
March 19
0.0208
March 13
0.0229
March 20
0.0208
Average weekly
0.0236
Average weekly
0.0220
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0105 manat (2.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2644 manat per Turkish lira which is a decrease by 3.8 percent.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
March 9
0.2778
March 16
0.2691
March 10
0.2769
March 17
0.2645
March 11
0.2768
March 18
0.2656
March 12
0.2735
March 19
0.2616
March 13
0.2696
March 20
0.2616
Average weekly
0.2749
Average weekly
0.2644