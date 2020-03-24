Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate March 9 1.7 March 16 1.7 March 10 1.7 March 17 1.7 March 11 1.7 March 18 1.7 March 12 1.7 March 19 1.7 March 13 1.7 March 20 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0448 manat (1.9 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8748 manat which is a decrease by 2.3 percent.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate March 9 1.9092 March 16 1.8927 March 10 1.9332 March 17 1.9003 March 11 1.9284 March 18 1.8754 March 12 1.9201 March 19 1.8528 March 13 1.9074 March 20 1.8528 Average weekly 1.9196 Average weekly 1.8748

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0016 manat (1.6 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0220 manat which is a decrease by 6.77 percent.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate March 9 0.0251 March 16 0.0233 March 10 0.0232 March 17 0.0229 March 11 0.0241 March 18 0.0226 March 12 0.0231 March 19 0.0208 March 13 0.0229 March 20 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0236 Average weekly 0.0220

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0105 manat (2.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2644 manat per Turkish lira which is a decrease by 3.8 percent.