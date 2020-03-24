TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

23 March 2020 [14:07] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 9

1.7

March 16

1.7

March 10

1.7

March 17

1.7

March 11

1.7

March 18

1.7

March 12

1.7

March 19

1.7

March 13

1.7

March 20

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0448 manat (1.9 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8748 manat which is a decrease by 2.3 percent.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 9

1.9092

March 16

1.8927

March 10

1.9332

March 17

1.9003

March 11

1.9284

March 18

1.8754

March 12

1.9201

March 19

1.8528

March 13

1.9074

March 20

1.8528

Average weekly

1.9196

Average weekly

1.8748

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0016 manat (1.6 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0220 manat which is a decrease by 6.77 percent.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 9

0.0251

March 16

0.0233

March 10

0.0232

March 17

0.0229

March 11

0.0241

March 18

0.0226

March 12

0.0231

March 19

0.0208

March 13

0.0229

March 20

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0236

Average weekly

0.0220

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0105 manat (2.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2644 manat per Turkish lira which is a decrease by 3.8 percent.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 9

0.2778

March 16

0.2691

March 10

0.2769

March 17

0.2645

March 11

0.2768

March 18

0.2656

March 12

0.2735

March 19

0.2616

March 13

0.2696

March 20

0.2616

Average weekly

0.2749

Average weekly

0.2644


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/192273.html

Print version

Views: 206

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also