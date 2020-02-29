Minister: Close Georgian-Azerbaijani ties to help development of joint projects

By Trend

Close Georgian-Azerbaijani relations contribute to the development of joint projects, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava said, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry.

Turnava made the remark following her meeting with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov in Baku on Feb.28, 2020.

Natia Turnava is in Azerbaijan for a two-day working visit.? As a part of her visit, Turnava will take part in the session of the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council in Baku.

As reported, the minister will also meet with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

"We discussed joint logistics projects with the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan," Turnava added.

According to the minister, very close business and friendly relations have been established between the two countries and the ministries of economy, which contribute to the development of joint projects and accelerated completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The parties also discussed promising projects in the Black Sea, in which Azerbaijani private companies and state structures can participate increasing the competitiveness of the common corridor.

“We also considered a new initiative, providing for the construction of a high-voltage line along the bottom of the Black Sea, which will connect Georgia with the EU energy market," Turnava said.

"The project will certainly be of more significant commercial interest if Azerbaijan, which is our reliable partner, will take part in it. Azerbaijan is actively involved in the process of supplying us with electricity during periods when the Georgian energy market is in short supply," she added.