Baku to host Fintex Summit

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan will host finance and technologies exposition on “New Trends in Banking and Payment Ecosystem: Innovative Solutions, Fintech and Security” on May 14-15.

The event will be held in partnership with VISA and supported by the Azerbaijan Banks Association, Central Bank, Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

Th two-day event is one of the two annual events organized in Baku. It is the most famous finance and banking event of the region. Another one is an International Banking Forum annually organized each year in November, Azerbaijan Bank Association reported on its website.

The Summit is the platform for exchanging ideas and experiences in the field of new and upcoming trends in financial technologies, digitalization, and payment ecosystem.

It’s a place for discussing opportunities provided by new financial and banking products, innovative payment solutions, digital currencies, possibilities of co-existence and co-operation of banks with fintech, and security issues arising with the onrush of such technologies.

The Summit serves as a platform where best practices in establishment of the legal framework for such new services and products are considered, and impact of all these processes on strengthening financial sustainability, financial inclusiveness and best customer experience are learned.

It brings together CEOs and management of relevant government bodies, regulators of finance and banking, top management of commercial banks and fintech, managers of commercial and public organizations, other decision makers and influencers, representatives of international financial institutions and local embassies, academicians, famous companies providing finance and banking products and solutions, and other stakeholders.