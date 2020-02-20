TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

20 February 2020 [11:15] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan, while platinum and palladium prices decreased on Feb. 20, compared to the price on Feb. 19, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 2,735 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2356 manat and amounted to 31.2576 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 7.8 manat and amounted to 1,692 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 11.5 manat and amounted to 4,631 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb .20, 2020

Feb, 19, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,735.9970

2,723.3065

Silver

XAG

31.2576

31.0220

Platinum

XPT

1,692.2565

1,700.1275

Palladium

XPD

4,631.6670

4,643.2270


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 20)


