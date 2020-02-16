Efforts to bring Caspian gas to Europe entering final stretch - Sefcovic

By Trend

The efforts to bring Caspian gas to Europe are entering the final stretch, Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic tweeted, Trend reports Feb. 15.

On the margins of Munich Security Conference, a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took place, Sefcovic noted.

“Jointly we have worked hard to improve energy security: our efforts to bring Caspian gas to Europe are entering the final stretch,” Sefcovic tweeted.

Azerbaijan’s gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor will begin this year.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP’s Phase 0 was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir. TANAP-Europe connection was opened on Nov.30, 2019 in Ipsala, Edirne, Turkey.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.