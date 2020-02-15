TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

15 February 2020 [17:43] - TODAY.AZ

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 8.4 manat ($4.9) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,671 manat ($1,571).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Feb. 3

2,687.71

Feb. 10

2,672.14

Feb. 4

2,677.62

Feb. 11

2,667

Feb. 5

2,647.71

Feb. 12

2,664.52

Feb. 6

2,640.70

Feb. 13

2,675.55

Feb. 7

2,661.21

Feb. 14

2,677.09

Average weekly

2,663.04

Average weekly

2,671.26

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1 manat (5 cents) or 0.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30 manat ($17.6).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Feb. 3

30.32

Feb. 10

30.18

Feb. 4

30.14

Feb. 11

30.15

Feb. 5

29.99

Feb. 12

29.94

Feb. 6

30.02

Feb. 13

29.95

Feb. 7

30.25

Feb. 14

30

Average weekly

30.14

Average weekly

30.04

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 1.8 manat ($10) or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,648 manat ($969.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Feb. 3

1,629.20

Feb. 10

1,653.75

Feb. 4

1,653.41

Feb. 11

1,638.32

Feb. 5

1,640.63

Feb. 12

1,650.98

Feb. 6

1,673.96

Feb. 13

1,644.34

Feb. 7

1,633.10

Feb. 14

1,653.11

Average weekly

1,646.24

Average weekly

1,648.1

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 6 manat ($3.5) or 0.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,038 manat ($2,371).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Feb. 3

3,890.60

Feb. 10

3,954.34

Feb. 4

3,971.29

Feb. 11

4,011.41

Feb. 5

4,179.07

Feb. 12

3,986.61

Feb. 6

3,961.65

Feb. 13

4,086.93

Feb. 7

4,159.48

Feb. 14

4,153.05

Average weekly

4,032.42

Average weekly

4,038.47

