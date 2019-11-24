Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Some 1,880 passenger cars were produced in Azerbaijan from January through October 2019, which is three times more than in the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

The total value of cars, trailers and semi-trailers produced in Azerbaijan amounted to 79.3 million manat ($46.7 million), which indicates a decrease of 18.3 percent for the year.

According to the committee, 27,825 passenger cars worth almost 380 million manat ($223.9 million) were imported into the country.

Azerbaijan also imported 5,583 trucks worth 42.3 million manat ($24.9 million), which is increase by 3.7 and 1.7 times respectively, and 371 buses worth 48.9 million manat ($28.8 million), which shows increase by 3.4 and 8 times, respectively.

A new automobile plant producing cars under the Khazar brand commissioned in Neftchala district of Azerbaijan in 2018 has contributed to a great increase in passenger car production in the country.

These are the Nakhchivan Automobile Plant, where Lifan cars are assembled, and the Ganja Automobile Plant in Azerbaijan, where tractors, agricultural machinery, and a number of trucks of Belarusian and Russian companies are produced.

Another automobile factory of the Russian GAZ Group is planned to be built in late 2019 in the Hajigabul Industrial Zone.

In accordance with the government’s forecasts, the production value of cars will amount to 56 million manat ($33 million) in 2020, 85.3 million manat ($50.2 million) in 2021 and 113.3 million manat ($66.7 million) in 2022.

In quantitative terms, the country plans to gradually increase the production volumes of cars up to 7,000 per year. The volumes will greatly increase up to 2,000 cars in 2020, 3,500 cars in 2021, 5,300 cars in 2022 and up to 7,000 cars in 2023.