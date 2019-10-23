Southern Gas Corridor is certain source of route diversification: Hungarian official

By Trend





Southern Gas Corridor is a certain source of route diversification, said State Secretary for Information and the International Representation of Hungary Tamás Menczer, Trend reports citing Hungarian media.

“The construction of the Southern Gas Corridor is a certain source of route diversification and also provides an opportunity for source diversification,” he added. “Source and route diversification not only facilitates a secure energy supply but also ensures that commercial and industrial consumers have access to cheap gas and that utility prices remain low because all this is vital to maintaining competitiveness in a continuously changing world.”

“Energy is an issue of national security, and for precisely this reason the Hungarian government is striving to ensure that natural gas can arrive in Hungary from as many sources and via as many routes as possible,” Menczer said.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.