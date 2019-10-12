Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.748 manats or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,552.3902 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Sept. 30 2,539.0945 Oct. 7 2,559.7665 Oct. 1 2,492.7015 Oct. 8 2,535.2185 Oct. 2 2,509.8120 Oct. 9 2,560.2765 Oct. 3 2,547.2460 Oct. 10 2,564.6710 Oct. 4 2,563.5235 Oct. 11 2,542.0185 Average weekly 2,530.4755 Average weekly 2,552.3902

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0057 manats or 0.02 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.94 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Sept. 30 29.6206 Oct. 7 29.7894 Oct. 1 28.8762 Oct. 8 29.5995 Oct. 2 29.2573 Oct. 9 30.1966 Oct. 3 29.8729 Oct. 10 30.3195 Oct. 4 29.9009 Oct. 11 29.7951 Average weekly 29.5056 Average weekly 29.9400

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 36.805 manats or 2.5 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,511.5635 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Sept. 30 1,583.2355 Oct. 7 1,494.1725 Oct. 1 1,499.9950 Oct. 8 1,498.1335 Oct. 2 1,481.8730 Oct. 9 1,519.4685 Oct. 3 1,507.0670 Oct. 10 1,515.0655 Oct. 4 1,505.4775 Oct. 11 1,530.9775 Average weekly 1,515.5296 Average weekly 1,511.5635

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.88 manats or 2.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,857.8343 manats.