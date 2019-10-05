Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Sept. 23 1.7 Sept. 30 1.7 Sept. 24 1.7 Oct. 1 1.7 Sept. 25 1.7 Oct. 2 1.7 Sept. 26 1.7 Oct. 3 1.7 Sept. 27 1.7 Oct. 4 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.0059 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8595 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Sept. 23 1.8739 Sept. 30 1.8592 Sept. 24 1.8684 Oct. 1 1.8515 Sept. 25 1.8692 Oct. 2 1.8587 Sept. 26 1.8635 Oct. 3 1.8629 Sept. 27 1.8568 Oct. 4 1.8651 Average weekly 1.8664 Average weekly 1.8595

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0209 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Sept. 23 0.0266 Sept. 30 0.0263 Sept. 24 0.0266 Oct. 1 0.0262 Sept. 25 0.0266 Oct. 2 0.0260 Sept. 26 0.0265 Oct. 3 0.0260 Sept. 27 0.0264 Oct. 4 0.0262 Average weekly 0.0265 Average weekly 0.0209

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2990 manats.