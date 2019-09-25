Spain, Azerbaijan may have more intensive private relations in tourism

By Trend





Spain and Azerbaijan may have more intensive private relations in the sphere of tourism, Charge d'affaires ad interim of Spanish embassy in Baku Ignacio Sanchez Taboada told Trend.

"Our two nations can yet do many more things together, cooperating one with the other. Both governments would like to see more intense private relations between our two countries. Tourism, for instance, is a field with enormous potential for cooperation and more intensive private relations. Spain received in 2018 more than 80 million visitors and it is the second most visited country in the world and one of the best tourism industries with assets around the globe. Yet the number of Azerbaijani visitors to Spain is marginal, probably less than 50,000 annually. The Azerbaijani industry is also booming, but it is still a much unknown destination for the Spanish consumer," he said.

Taboada went on to add that companies in both countries have a lot to win if they cooperate.

"Spain has a long tradition in vocational training in the hospitality industry and gastronomy which could be used by Azerbaijani growing industry," noted the diplomat.