Joint project of FAO, Ministry of Ecology & Natural Resources kicks off in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), together with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, have launched a new project in the country, FAO deputy chief technical advisor, coordinator of the project to prepare for cooperation with the Green Climate Fund Carmen Arguello said, Trend reports.

She said that the project aims at a detailed analysis of the application of practical and technological solutions to simplify the implementation of national liabilities. The project budget is approximately $500,000, and the duration is 18 months.

Melek Cakmak, head of the Partnership and Liaison Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Azerbaijan, noted that Azerbaijan, as a developing country, considers climate change a serious environmental problem and supports international cooperation in this area.

In turn, the FAO will provide necessary support in introducing and applying international best practices in Azerbaijan, she said.

She added that this project also envisages defining the most appropriate national structure (public or private) to begin the accreditation process.

Further, the project coordinator Carmen Arguello made a presentation on the current environmental situation in Azerbaijan and activities in the field of climate, the possibility of carrying out events related to climate in the main sectors, including agriculture.