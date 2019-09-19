TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan, BP discuss joint production of oil and gas equipment

19 September 2019 [11:28] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan may cooperate with BP in the field of joint production of oil and gas equipment, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks in Baku at the meeting with BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The minister also stressed that the sides may cooperate in the field of alternative sources.

In turn, Jones added that BP is interested in implementing alternative energy projects in Azerbaijan.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/186442.html

Print version

Views: 215

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also