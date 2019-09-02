Azerbaijan’s FIMSA meets with representatives of Union Pay International

Trend:

A meeting was held in Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) with representatives of the Union Pay International (UPI) international payment system, Trend reports referring to FIMSA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the expansion of the UPI card business in Azerbaijan, products and services offered by the organization, as well as the use of innovative technologies in the field of cashless payments.

Prospects for further cooperation on the exchange of experience in the development of cashless payments, as well as improving the knowledge and skills of banking specialists in this field were discussed during the meeting.