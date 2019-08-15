Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Aug. 15 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 39.3125 manats to 2,585.6065 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.69 manats to 29.4591 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.2705 manats to 1,438.8545 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 21.3095 manats to 2,440.8600 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Aug. 15, 2019 Aug. 14, 2019 Gold XAU 2,585.6065 2,546.2940 Silver XAG 29.4591 28.7691 Platinum XPT 1,438.8545 1,447.1250 Palladium XPD 2,440.8600 2,462.1695

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates. Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams. (1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 15)







