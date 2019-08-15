AZPROMO to organize customer missions for foreign companies

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Along with export missions, organization of customer missions is one of the tools aimed at promotion of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

The Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund (AZPROMO) will organize a customer mission to the country for Russian companies in October.

Wine and spirits products will be offered to Russian customers. The deadline to submit all necessary documents to participate in the customer mission is September 15.

In addition, another customer mission will be organized for foreign companies in November.

The mission will be organized for companies operating in the markets of Germany, Poland and Croatia. The products to be offered by Azerbaijan for purchase include wines, spirits and food products.

The mission’s date covers November 18-23. The companies wishing to participate in the customer mission must submit all necessary documents by October 10.

AZPROMO also noted that foreign citizens participating in the customer missions will be provided with a hotel room, tickets for air transport, as well as local transport at the expense of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

AZPROMO organizes customer missions for the promotion of non-oil products of Azerbaijan. Only 10 people can participate in a customer mission, and the period of their stay in the country does not exceed six days.

AZPROMO operates under the Economy Ministry since 2003 to contribute to the economic development through attracting foreign investments and stimulating exports in the non-oil sector.

The introduction of local products of Azerbaijan to international markets boosts the non-oil sector of the country's economy and strengthens business ties with foreign countries. Therefore, Azerbaijan is organizing export and customer missions to promote national products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand.

Customer missions are organized taking into account the country's economic and trade links, the export potential of non-oil products, as well as requests from exporters.

Launched in 2016, the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the “Made in Azerbaijan” brand in a wider geographic area also helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of their production and further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.