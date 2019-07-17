Azerbaijan continues preparation for introduction of mandatory health insurance

By Trend





The State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Public Health and Reforms Center (PHRC) at the Ministry of Healthcare of Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the state agency.

The document, signed by chairman of the agency’s board Zaur Aliyev and director of the center Gahraman Hagverdiyev, provides for joint work on the preparation of medical procedures, guidelines and rules for medical institutions that will operate under mandatory health insurance starting from 2020. As part of the memorandum, participation of specialists from core areas is planned.

Aliyev noted that in order to achieve a successful result, an exchange of experience between the agency and the center is planned. The memorandum also provides for joint work on the exchange of information. In addition, potential areas have been identified for further cooperation and organization of events.

Gahraman Hagverdiyev, in turn, stressed that this cooperation will contribute to the implementation of healthcare reforms and accelerate the process of introducing the system of mandatory health insurance in Azerbaijan.

Mandatory health insurance will be applied in Azerbaijan starting from January 1, 2020.

The EU-sponsored twinning project "Support for the Mandatory Medical Insurance System in Azerbaijan" started in August 2017, as a result of cooperation between the State Agency and Lithuanian government agencies on social protection and Expertise France.








