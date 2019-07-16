Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 16 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 4.675 manats to 2,404.2930 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2402 manats to 26.0885 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 14.637 manats to 1,431.0770 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 13.804 manats to 2,660.0920 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 16, 2019 July 15, 2019 Gold XAU 2,404.2930 2,399.6180 Silver XAG 26.0885 25.8483 Platinum XPT 1,431.0770 1,416.4400 Palladium XPD 2,660.0920 2,646.2880

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 16)