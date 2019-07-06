Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 42.8315 manats or 1.8 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,396.2248 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 24
2,384.1395
July 1
2,367.1650
June 25
2,441.2850
July 2
2,364.9635
June 26
-
July 3
2,426.1550
June 27
2,391.0840
July 4
2,412.8440
June 28
2,412.7845
July 5
2,409.9965
Average weekly
2,407.3232
Average weekly
2,396.2248
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.0683 manats or 0.26 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.959 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 24
26.0647
July 1
25.8907
June 25
26.3207
July 2
25.8231
June 26
-
July 3
26.0514
June 27
25.9233
July 4
26.0386
June 28
26.0143
July 5
25.9590
Average weekly
26.0807
Average weekly
25.9526
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 0.697 manats or 0.5 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,419.8893 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 24
1,380.5955
July 1
1,420.9280
June 25
1,384.9305
July 2
1,420.9960
June 26
-
July 3
1,412.0115
June 27
1,382.4315
July 4
1,423.8860
June 28
1,386.6220
July 5
1,421.6250
Average weekly
1,383.6449
Average weekly
1,419,8893
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 41.888 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,642.7945 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 24
2,579.1550
July 1
2,614.4045
June 25
2,599.4700
July 2
2,635.4590
June 26
-
July 3
2,657.2530
June 27
2,599.0025
July 4
2,650.5635
June 28
2,655.2045
July 5
2,656.2925
Average weekly
2,608.208
Average weekly
2,642,7945