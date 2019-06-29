Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 28.645 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,407.3232 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 17
2,286.4405
June 24
2,384.1395
June 18
2,281.3745
June 25
2,441.2850
June 19
2,287.5285
June 26
-
June 20
2,343.5945
June 27
2,391.0840
June 21
2,386.6980
June 28
2,412.7845
Average weekly
2,317.1272
Average weekly
2,407.3232
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0504 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.0807 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
June 17
25.3940
June 24
26.0647
June 18
25.2642
June 25
26.3207
June 19
25.4777
June 26
-
June 20
25.9025
June 27
25.9233
June 21
26.3128
June 28
26.0143
Average weekly
25.6702
Average weekly
26.0807
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 6.0305 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,383.6449 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
June 17
1,383.3920
June 24
1,380.5955
June 18
1,347.5475
June 25
1,384.9305
June 19
1,364.0630
June 26
-
June 20
1,383.2050
June 27
1,382.4315
June 21
1,379.0910
June 28
1,386.6220
Average weekly
1,371.4597
Average weekly
1,383.6449
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 76.0495 manats or 2.9 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,608.208 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
June 17
2,465.2210
June 24
2,579.1550
June 18
2,486.3435
June 25
2,599.4700
June 19
2,525.4010
June 26
-
June 20
2,560.3275
June 27
2,599.0025
June 21
2,536.2470
June 28
2,655.2045
Average weekly
2,514.708
Average weekly
2,608.208