Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 28.645 manats or 1.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,407.3232 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold June 17 2,286.4405 June 24 2,384.1395 June 18 2,281.3745 June 25 2,441.2850 June 19 2,287.5285 June 26 - June 20 2,343.5945 June 27 2,391.0840 June 21 2,386.6980 June 28 2,412.7845 Average weekly 2,317.1272 Average weekly 2,407.3232

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0504 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 26.0807 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver June 17 25.3940 June 24 26.0647 June 18 25.2642 June 25 26.3207 June 19 25.4777 June 26 - June 20 25.9025 June 27 25.9233 June 21 26.3128 June 28 26.0143 Average weekly 25.6702 Average weekly 26.0807

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 6.0305 manats or 0.4 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,383.6449 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum June 17 1,383.3920 June 24 1,380.5955 June 18 1,347.5475 June 25 1,384.9305 June 19 1,364.0630 June 26 - June 20 1,383.2050 June 27 1,382.4315 June 21 1,379.0910 June 28 1,386.6220 Average weekly 1,371.4597 Average weekly 1,383.6449

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 76.0495 manats or 2.9 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,608.208 manats.