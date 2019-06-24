Car production sees growth

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The production of cars and tractors is increasing every year in Azerbaijan. Production of passenger cars in Azerbaijan amounted to 926 units in January-May 2019.

According to the State Statistical Committee, production of cars increased 7.1 times compared to the same period of 2018. This growth is due to the fact that the production of passenger cars in Azerbaijan resumed in April 2018.

Eighty-nine cars were produced in January this year, 87 in February, 107 in March, 153 in April, and 490 in May. Thus, more cars were produced in May than in January-April.

As of June 1, 2019, there are 297 vehicles in stock. As many as 631 various-purpose tractors were also produced in Azerbaijan in the first five months of the current year. In addition, the number of tractors in stock made up 312 units.

The car production in Azerbaijan should reach 5,000 units per year in the medium term.

Automative sector is currently developing fast in Azerbaijan, as more plants engaged in the production of cars are being launched across the country.

There are currently three car manufacturing plants in Azerbaijan in Neftchala, Ganja and Nakhchivan.

About 1,000 cars were sold in 2018, which is 32.4 times more than in 2017. If last year 40 percent fell on purchases by government agencies and 60 percent - by the population, now this ratio has changed. This year only 15 percent account for the state structure while 85 percent falls in the share of the population.

Such a sharp increase in the production of cars in the country was achieved by commissioning of a joint Azerbaijani-Iranian plant Khazar in the Neftchala industrial park in March 2018.

So far, Khazar car plant produced over 1,600 cars, most of which were sold. The plant plans to produce 3,000 cars by the end of year.

At the same time, the car plant in Nakhchivan assembles eight models of Lifan passenger cars designed by China’s Lifan Group, which provides all the necessary spare parts for cars to the plant.

The country also has the Ganja Automobile Plant, where a number of tractors of Belarusian and Russian companies are manufactured.

The plant produced 478 units of machinery in January-April 2019, including 466 different models of tractors, one MAZ automobile trailer, one KAMAZ automobile, two MAZ buses and five tractor trailers with a self-operating mechanism.

In addition, the automobile plant of the Russian GAZ Group is planned to be built in the Hajigabul Industrial Estate in late 2019.

Azerbaijan is taking further steps for developing its own automobile manufacturing market to increase the local production and decrease import dependence.

According to the Market Analysis Azerbaijan 2019, production in the automotive industry of Azerbaijan will reach $20 million this year and $70 million by 2022.