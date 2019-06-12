World Customs Organization supports sustainable development in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan is at the stage of reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable development in the country, and this trend will continue in the future, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He said that the holding of an IT/TI Conference and Exhibition organized by the World Customs Organization (WCO) is proof of that.

Mammadov noted that the purpose of such an event is to exchange experience in the work of customs services, and this is fully supported by the WCO.

Close cooperation with the WCO will help in the sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s economy, he added.