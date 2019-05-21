Azerbaijani MPs propose to change law on inspections in field of entrepreneurship

By Trend





Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament proposed amendments to the law "On regulation of inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship and protection of the interests of entrepreneurs." The corresponding bill was included in the agenda of the Committee meeting on May 21, Trend reports.

The bill, which came to the Parliament on the proposal of President Ilham Aliyev, provides for the elimination of restrictions on the conduct of inspections of a number of facilities, namely of those with the potential of danger, in the field of radiation safety control and safe mining operation control.

Under the current legislation, inspections conducted in the field of entrepreneurship in the country are suspended until January 1, 2021.

However, according to the new amendment, in order to preserve the life and health of people and ensure the safety and protection of the economic interests of the state, the conduct of inspections is permitted in some cases.

The bill was recommended for the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.