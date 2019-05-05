Social entrepreneurship opportunities to be discussed in Baku

By Trend

As part of the upcoming first forum dedicated to the development of social entrepreneurship, the main aspects and possibilities of the business environment in Azerbaijan will be discussed, Sakina Babayeva, the head of the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, told Trend May 4.

She said that the agenda of the event includes discussion of the issues of a sustainable model for the development of social entrepreneurship, as well as key aspects of social entrepreneurship defined in the legislation.

“During the panel discussions, a wide exchange of views and international experience in the field of social entrepreneurship is expected,” she noted. “The development of women’s entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan and in international practice is a priority direction in the business sphere, so holding such an event is extremely important.”

She noted that the forum will be organized by Education HUB, Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy, as well as with the support of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan.

The forum is expected to be attended by Azerbaijani MPs, international experts and representatives of international organizations.