Azerbaijan eyes exporting milk to Saudi Arabia

By Trend





Azerbaijan may begin exporting milk to Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijan Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association (ASEB) Chairman of the Board Samir Eyyubov told Trend.

Eyyubov noted that the main task of the association is to meet the demand for milk and dairy products at the domestic market.

"We also plan to introduce new standards and are taking steps to stimulate the development of dairy farming in Azerbaijan," he said.

The Azerbaijan Milk and Dairy Products Producers and Exporters Association was established on January 26, 2018. Presently, the association brings together 20 companies. The negotiations are underway with new companies.

Milk production in Azerbaijan in the 1Q2019 amounted to 467,500 tons, which is 2 percent more compared to the 1Q2018.

Whole milk production amounted to 236,300 tons, which is 2.8 percent more than in the 1Q2018.







