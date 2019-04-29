Croatia open for Azerbaijani investments – deputy PM

By Trend





Croatia is open for Azerbaijani investments, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia Marija Buric said at the Azerbaijani-Croatian business forum in Baku, Trend reports.

She said that low tax burden, a developed system of cargo transportation and the availability of highly qualified personnel in various fields are among the advantages of investing in Croatia. Buric added that favorable business environment has been formed in Croatia.

Speaking about relations with Azerbaijan, she noted the high level of development of cooperation in the economic sphere. She reminded that in 2013, a document on strategic partnership was signed, and the parties also signed an agreement on economic cooperation.

Buric also highly appreciated the pace of Azerbaijan’s development, noting that everyone who visited the country witnesses its development.