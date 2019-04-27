Azerbaijan to host int’l IT conference

By Trend





An international conference in IT sector will be organized in Azerbaijan this June, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC).

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s SCC, Lieutenant-General of the Customs Service Safar Mehdiyev met with Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, according to the report.

The meeting was held in St. Petersburg as part of the WCO Europe Region Heads of Customs Conference.

Issues on the ongoing preparatory measures were discussed.

Mehdiyev noted that fruitful cooperation is established between the WCO and the Azerbaijani customs, adding that these ties will continue to develop, and also expressed confidence in achieving new success thanks to joint cooperation.

Speaking about the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Mehdiyev stressed that transparency was strengthened in the customs sphere, and the activity of customs authorities was further improved.