Heydar Aliyev rig drills deepest well in Caspian Sea

By Trend





Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig has drilled the deepest well in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan’s Caspian Drilling Company (CDC) told Trend.

“The 6th generation Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig under Azerbaijan’s Caspian Drilling Company’s (CDC) management sat Caspian Sea record while drilling ABD-001 well on Absheron field where JOCAP (Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum - a JV of SOCAR Absheron 50 percent - TOTAL EP Absheron 50 percent) is operator,” said the company.

Reportedly, on April 15 at 13:00 the well has reached 7411m TMD (total measured depth), it is the deepest well ever drilled on Caspian Sea.

This is the first well in progress ever drilled by semi-submersible rig Heydar Aliyev, said CDC.

SOCAR and Total signed a framework agreement in 2016 on the main contractual and commercial principles regulating the first phase of development of the Absheron field.

The first phase of the field’s development envisaged drilling one well at a sea depth of 450 meters. The production will stand at 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas and 700,000 tons of condensate per year and these volumes will be used in Azerbaijan’s domestic market. It is planned to produce up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas at the second stage.

Absheron’s reserves are estimated at 326 billion cubic meters of gas and 108 million tons of condensate, according to estimations of the Total specialists.