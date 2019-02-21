French companies in Azerbaijan told about changes in tax legislation

By Trend





A business breakfast was organized on February 20, 2019 by the Azerbaijani-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry related to amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The event took place at the Meeting and Conference Center of Hyatt Regency Baku Hotel.

The event was opened by Mrs. Narmina Safarova, Managing Director of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Mrs. Teyba Guliyeva, the Chairperson of the Management Board. They welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the importance of these events, which offer a unique opportunity for building an effective dialogue between businesses and governments as well as strengthening further the business relationships.

Afterwards, Mrs. Samira Musayeva, Director General of the Tax Policy Department of the Ministry of Taxes, made a comprehensive presentation on the amendments made to the Tax Code. With its credibility, the amendments made to the Tax Code principally aimed at preventing shadow economy in the country, ensuring transparency of revenues and labor market, improving tax administration, expanding tax base, increasing economic efficiency of tax privileges, as well as expanding taxpayers’ rights and creating favorable tax environment for development of small and medium enterprises. Upon completion of the presentation, the participants' proposals regarding the tax system, including key issues encountered by business entities and their concerns, views and proposals were listened.

Taking the floor, Mrs. Aurelia Bouchez, the French Ambassador to our country, noted that the Azerbaijani-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry covered a very important topic and highly appreciated the recent reforms carried out in tax legislation of our country.

Later on, Mr. Alexandr Golovko, Director of Pasha Bank's Department for Small and Medium Enterprises Banking, made a presentation on Finance Supply Chain.

The interactive questions and answers session was held following the presentation.

The event was attended by representatives of the member - companies of the Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry , different organizations, and Embassy of France to Azerbaijan.

“Societe Generale" and “Alstom” were main sponsors of the event.







