SOCAR Energy Ukraine reveals priorities for 2019

Trend:

SOCAR Energy Ukraine, Ukrainian subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, plans to open up to eight new filling stations in Ukraine in 2019, the company told Trend.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine said that currently the main tendency not only in Ukrainian, but also in European filling stations’ market is the decrease in sales of traditional fuel types.

"Correspondingly, the priorities for SOCAR for 2019 remain the expansion of the complex of services at gas filling stations and increasing the sales of related products. We also plan to open up to eight new filling stations, install modules for the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at all existing filling stations, where, according to Ukrainian legislation, their operation is possible," said the company.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine said that as before, the company focuses on million cities, in particular, Kyiv.

"We will actively develop the network of modern filling stations for electric cars. We will continue to surprise customers with a high level of service, innovative offers that save time and increase the speed of service," the company said.

SOCAR has been operating in Ukraine since 2008. SOCAR has 59 filling stations and two oil loading bunkers in this country.