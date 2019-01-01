Russian Rosatom ready to meet Azerbaijan’s needs in clean & safe energy

By Trend

Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is ready to offer its solutions to meet Azerbaijan’s needs in clean and safe energy, the company told Trend.

"If the Azerbaijani authorities make a decision on the development of nuclear energy in the country, Rosatom will be ready to offer advanced and proven solutions to meet the needs of Azerbaijan in clean and safe energy," the corporation said.

Nuclear power is a reliable and uninterrupted source of clean energy, according to Rosatom.

The corporation stressed that Rosatom has tremendous experience in the construction of nuclear power plants and is a reliable supplier of technology and equipment for foreign partners.

Azerbaijan cooperates with Rosatom in development of human resources.

Adil Garibov, chairman of Azerbaijan’s National Nuclear Research Center CJSC, recently told Trend that six employees of the Center are being trained at the Engineering Physics Institute with support from Rosatom.