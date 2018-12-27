Azerbaijan’s economic success appreciated by authoritative organizations: MFA

By Trend





The economic success achieved by Azerbaijan in 2018 has been also appreciated by authoritative international organizations, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“Azerbaijan’s targeted foreign policy in international, regional and bilateral formats also continued in 2018,” the Ministry's message said.

“The promotion of the country's economic potential abroad, the promotion and expansion of export, increasing the competitiveness of goods and services produced in the country, and attracting modern technologies used in foreign countries to Azerbaijan were the main directions of foreign economic cooperation,” the message said.