President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Tajikistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the Independence Day, Azernews reports.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am happy to extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Tajikistan – the Independence Day.

As a friendly country, we rejoice in the achievements of Tajikistan in strengthening statehood, improving the social and economic well-being of the people, and gaining prestige on the international arena under your wise leadership.

The current level of our interstate relations stems from the sympathy, respect and trust our peoples have historically expressed to each other. The high-level reciprocal visits, regular contacts, numerous documents signed in various fields have contributed to the dynamic and successful development of our bilateral relations and partnership.

I believe that by effectively using the favorable conditions for expanding the scope of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations, we will achieve the strengthening of our mutually beneficial cooperation and the further deepening of our interaction on both a bilateral and multilateral basis.

Dear Emomali Sharifovich, on this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Tajikistan everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 September 2023