Academic Drama Theater shines in Russia

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater has successfully performed in Russia.

The theater took part in the International Festival of Russian theaters of the North Caucasus's republics and the countries of the Black Sea-Caspian region, near and far abroad, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The actors delighted the audience with the play "Muse Jordan, the scientific botanist and dervish Mastalishah, the well-known sorcerer", staged by People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky.

The festival was held in Makhachkala, bringing together theater teams from Azerbaijan, Russia, Germany, etc. Some theater performances were shown online amid coronavirus pandemic.

The performance of national actors impressed both the festival experts and the audience.

The State Academic Russian Drama Theater was awarded a diploma and an artistic symbol of the prize called "Theater".

Note that the production "Musier Jordan, scientist botanist, and dervish Mastalishah, the famous sorcerer" was timed to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the birth of playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundzade.

It was first presented to the Baku audience on December 30, 2011. Since then, the performance has been staged in many countries like Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova etc.

The Russian Drama Theater joined the festival for the second time. In 2018, the theater presented the play "The Fate of the Artist of People's Artist Irana Tagizadeh. The production was warmly welcomed by theater lovers.







