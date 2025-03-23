National team to meet Haiti for first time

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match today.

Azernews reports via Idman.biz that Fernando Santos' team will play a friendly match against Haiti.

This will be our team's first test in 2025. The Portuguese specialist's first friendly match will take place in Sumgayit.

The Mehdi Huseynzadeh Stadium will also host the national team for the first time. Haiti will also play its first match against our national team.

Note that the match will start at 21:45.

Friendly match

March 22

21:45. Azerbaijan - Haiti

Referee: Kadir Saglam (Turkey)

Azerbaijan: 1. Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev, 13. Rahil Mammadov, 4. Bahlul Mustafazadeh, 15. Bedavi Huseynov (k), 3. Elvin Jafarguliyev, 20. Aleksey Isayev, 6. Ozan Can Kokchu, 7. Joshgun Diniyev, 19. Nariman Akhundzadeh, 17. Toral Bayramov, 10. Mahir Emreli

Head coach: Fernando Santos

Haiti: 1. Pierre, 8. Experience, 4. Ade (k), 22. Duverne, 2. Arkus, 17. Jean-Yasquez, 14. Pierre, 21. Attis, 20. Pierro, 10. Don Dedson, 9. Nazon

Head coach: Sebastien Migne