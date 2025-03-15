Azerbaijan holds draw for World Mini-Football Championship

By Laman Ismayilova

The draw for this year's World Mini-Football Championship, set to take place in Azerbaijan, has been conducted, Azernews reports.

It has been announced that the Azerbaijani team will compete in Group A against Mauritania, Slovenia, and Bahrain.

Head coach Elshad Guliyev will lead the team in the tournament, which will be held in Baku from May 21 to June 1.

This championship marks the fifth edition organized by the World Mini-Football Federation (WMF), with Romania being the current defending champion.

The WMF is the international governing body for 5 and 6-a-side mini-football (also known as arena soccer), which is played over 50 minutes (2 halves of 25 minutes each). The organization aims to promote and oversee the growth of mini-football, concentrating on amateur players.

The WMF coordinates minifootball leagues and various events, supporting the advancement of top local league teams to national championships.

The World Cup occurs every two years, alongside other competitions like the Continental Cup, U23 World Cup, Women's World Cup, and the Champions Cup.