Cycling ride held in Baku to celebrate International Women's Day

On March 8, a women’s cycling event was held in Baku as part of the “Sports Week,” organized by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Maritime Transport Agency (AYNA).

According to Azernews, the cycling ride, which included women from various fields of work, took place along the Seaside Boulevard area in Baku.

The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder and Chair of the IDEA Public Union; Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports; and Madat Guliyev, the President of the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

The primary goal of the ride was to support amateur women cyclists in spending their leisure time productively, promote bicycles as an eco-friendly mode of transportation, and encourage women to use bicycles. During the event, participants cycled along the Azneft Circle to the Marine Terminal route.