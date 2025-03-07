FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova



The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off in Baku,.

The participating countries were first introduced at the event held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Then, the national flags were brought to the center of the arena.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov provided information about the prestigious competitions held in our republic in gymnastics every year and the achievements achieved.

He noted that Azerbaijan is always remembered for its successful results in gymnastics. The minister said that this competition will play an important role in the development and promotion of artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan and will create conditions for athletes to gain experience.

Then the World Cup was declared open and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The event then continued with an artistic part.

Azerbaijan is represented at FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (floor exercise, pommel horse), Mansum Safarov (vault, horizontal bar), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), and Ramin Damirov (parallel bars) in the men's category.

Among the women, Nazanin Teymurova and Deniz Aliyeva will compete across all four apparatus.

In addition to the main event, AGF Trophy will be awarded to the gymnasts who achieve the highest performance scores at the tournament.

Gymnasts from 19 countries are participating in the tournament with the qualification rounds taking place on the opening day.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will run until March 9.