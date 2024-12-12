Karate fighters earn two medals at tournament in Italy

By Laman Ismayilova



Azerbaijani karate fighters have performed successfully at the 2024 Karate 1 Youth League, organized by the World Karate Federation (WKF) in Venice, Italy.

Elmaddin Salimli (45 kg) represented Azerbaijan in the 12-13 age category, while Vusal Ganbarov (52 kg) competed in the 14-15 age category.

At the 2024 Karate 1 Youth League, Elmaddin Salimli earned a silver medal while Vusal Ganbarov took a bronze medal.

The 2024 Karate 1 Youth League began in spectacular fashion in Venice, Italy. More than 4,000 karate fighters from 81 countries participated in the tournament.

Founded in 1994, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters include a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanl?, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gas?mova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.