COP29: Bicycle tour from Paris to Baku to deliver ten climate-related cycling proposals

Laman Ismayilova

A group of cyclists will travel from France to Azerbaijan to deliver ten climate-related cycling proposals to the COP29 conference, Azernews reports.

The cyclists have prepared for a 6,500-kilometer bicycle tour from Paris to Baku.

As the group of cyclists progresses, they will be joined by new participants from French cities, the Netherlands, Germany, Bulgaria, Turkiye and other countries on the road.

The group's goal is to present 10 concrete proposals at COP29 to promote the sport in the climate plans of participating countries while raising awareness of the importance of cycling for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In order to refine these proposals, meetings will be held with experts, associations and municipal representatives in the main cities along the route.

The partner of the idea, "CycloTransEurope" supported this exciting adventure and invited all cyclists who are members of the French Cycling Tourism Federation to join at the start and stages.

The cyclists' departure event will be held in Paris on June 15.

Azerbaijan has been selected as the Presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), to be hosted in Baku this November.

Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.

The main goal of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is to attract as much of the private sector as possible to finance measures to combat climate change.