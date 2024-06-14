National sportsmen participate in BRICS Sports Games Kazan

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani sportsmen are participating in BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024, Azernews reports.

The sports competition started in Kazan, Tatarstan, bringing together 5,000 athletes who will compete in 27 sports.

A total of 97 Azerbaijani sportsmen will test their strength in 11 sports disciplines, including rowing, canoeing, judo, table tennis, karate, sambo and wrestling.

Head of the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the Russian Minister of Sports Mikhail Degtyarov spoke at the ceremony.

A video highlighting the Russian history was shown at the event. The flags of the participating countries were demopn displayed on the stage by the flag bearers of each country.

Ziya Mammadzade, the silver and bronze medalist of the "Amber Oars" international rowing regatta, and the gold medalist of the "President-Cup-2015" international regatta, carried the Azerbaijani flag.

After that, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, wished success to the participants in a video message and declared the competition open.

About 3,000 athletes from 90 countries competed in dances that imitated the species included in the games.

At the end, there was an oath on behalf of athletes and judges, and the event continued with a concert program.

The BRICS Sports Games are an annual multi-sport event organized by the BRICS countries with the aim to strengthen friendly sports ties between countries based on the principles of equality, non-discrimination and equal access of athletes to competitions.

The practice of holding sporting events in the BRICS chair country has existed since 2016, when the football tournament was held for the first time in India.

Around 5,000 athletes will compete in 27 sports at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

Within BRICS Sports Games, the BRICS Sport Ministers Meeting is scheduled to be held on June 22-23.