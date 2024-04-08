European Olympic Qualification Tournament: Azerbaijani wrestler wins in first match

By Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijan's freestyle wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov has started competing in the European Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The athlete, competing in the 86 kg weight category, faced off against Lithuanian wrestler Domantas Pavluchenko in the qualification stage.

Nurmagomedov emerged victorious with a score of 9:0 against his opponent, advancing to the 1/8 finals.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman and women wrestlers had unsuccessful performances in the first two days of the European Olympic Qualification Tournament.