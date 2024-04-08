Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov to face French chess player

By Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijani chess player Nicat Abasov will participate in his next match today at the Claimants Tournament held in the city of Toronto, Canada, Azernews reports.

The 28-year-old grandmaster will face off against French representative Alireza Firouzja in the fourth round.

He will play with white pieces this time. The match will start at 22:30 Baku time. In the first three rounds, both grandmasters collected 1 point each.

Today, Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - Rameshbabu Praggnanandha (India), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) - Santosh Vidit (India), and Fabiano Caruana (USA) - Dommaraju Gukesh (India) matches will also take place.

It should be noted that the competition will end on April 22. The grandmaster who finishes first in the competition consisting of two rounds will earn the right to compete against the current world champion Ding Liren (China) for the Chess Crown.