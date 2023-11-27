Azerbaijani boxers rise highest podim step in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani boxers have claimed 4 medals at the international junior tournament held in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.

Tamerlan Alimzanov (57 kg) and Ismayil Veliyev (75 kg), defeated all their rivals, Azernews reports.

They rose to the highest step of the podium. Meanwhile, Yusif Beylyarov (54 kg) and Safter Mammadzade (+80 kg) took second place at the tournament.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer who won a gold medal at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer Fuad Asadov was among the medalists of the Summer Olympic Games 2004.

Azerbaijani boxers also took 6th place at the world championship in 2005, claiming two silver medals and one bronze.

Moreover, Alfonso Dominguez won the World Championship 2021 in Serbia.

Dominguez (86 kg) defeated Brazilian Keno Machado in the World Championship final.

He received a special champion belt and a $100,000 prize from the championship organizers.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani team was represented by nine boxers.

In the semifinals, Sarxan Aliyev won over Yuri Zakharieiev (Ukraine). He also left no chances to Stephen Newns (Scotland), Yuta Akiyama (Japan), and Obed Bartee-el II (US).

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.