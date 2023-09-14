National chess player ranks first in Romania

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chess player Ahmad Khagan has won first place in the game held in the U-12 age category.

The chess tournament was held within the 7th round of the European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18. Ahmad Khagan secured first place after beating Marin Pau (Spain), Azernews reports.

Rustam Rustamov scored 6 points, after defeating Daniel Tabuenka (Spain) in the U-14 age category.

Mehriban Ahmadli defeated Camille Bilot-Laule (France) in U-8 age category.

In the U-18 competition, Khazar Babazadeh beat Elham Abdrlauf (Norway) in the 7th round. Babazade, who had 6 points in his assets, became in the leading position in this category. Ayan Allahverdiyeva won over Romanian chess player Alexia-Teodora Pui.

After seven rounds, Ahmed Khagan, Khazar Babazadeh, Mehriban Ahmadli, Ayan Allahverdiyeva placed first, Rustam Rustamov were second, and Muhammad Kazimzadeh and Asnad Bakhshizadeh ranked third in different age categories.

Note that European Youth Chess Championships U8-U18 is played in 6 age categories U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18, open and girls sections separately, in 9 rounds, Swiss system.

The time rate is 90 minutes with an increment of 30 seconds per move, starting from move one.

The first three players in each group will be awarded medals and cups; the first six players in each group will be awarded diplomas.

The winners of each category will become the European Youth Chess Champions 2023 of the respective age category.