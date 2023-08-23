Azerbaijan women’s volleyball team beats Greece 3:2 at 2023 CEV Euro Volley

The Azerbaijani women's volleyball team has defeated Greece 3:2 in the fourth round of the 2023 CEV European Championship in Düsseldorf, Germany, Azernews reports, citing the national federation.

Azerbaijan ranked third in Pool C with 5 points.

Azerbaijan will play their last Pool match today against Sweden.

The 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship is a tournament for women's teams from Europe. It is organized by the Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV), Europe's governing volleyball body. The tournament will be held in four countries: Belgium, Estonia, Germany, and Italy. The top three teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. To decide which teams will play in the tournament, the CEV National Team ranking list was used to seed the teams. Then, the organizers of the tournament chose one team to join their pools. The drawing of lots was held on 16 November 2022 in Naples, Italy. The tournament will have a preliminary round and a final round. In the preliminary round, the top four teams in each pool will qualify for the final round. The teams will be ranked according to the number of matches won, match points, sets ratio, and points ratio. The team that won the match between them will have priority if the tie continues. The final round will determine the winner of the tournament. All times are local.